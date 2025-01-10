Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh posted a cryptic message on social media on Thursday. He took the help of a Hindi idiom to share his thoughts in a veiled manner. "When Elephant walks through the market, paid dogs bark," was the translation of the Hindi post shared by Harbhajan. Meanwhile, the fans in the comment section tried to find out the reason behind the former India off-spinner putting that message. See the post here -



( paid) — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 9, 2025

Earlier this month, Harbhajan Singh had urged the BCCI to end the "superstar culture" in the Indian team and pick players for future assignments solely on the basis of performance and not on reputation.

Harbhajan's stinging remarks came after India's 1-3 Test series defeat to Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in a decade.

"There is a superstar culture which has developed. We don't need superstars, we need performers. If the team has them (performers), it will move forward. Whoever wants to become a superstar should stay at home and play cricket there," the spin great said on his Youtube channel.

"There is a tour of England coming up. Now everyone has started talking about what will happen in England, who will go, who will not go. For me, it is a simple matter. Only players who are performing should go. You can't keep picking players on their reputation.

"If you do that, then you should take Kapil Dev sir and Anil bhai also. Here, the BCCI and the selectors will have to be firm and act tough. I don't think that the superstar attitude is taking the team forward."

Captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli were woefully out of form during the just-concluded Test series against Australia. The series defeat resulted in the team losing out on qualifying for the World Test Championship final.

Kohli could manage only 190 runs in his nine innings in the series Down Under, repeatedly offering edges to the slip cordon or keeper.

Harbhajan said the struggling players should play some form of cricket and prove themselves if they wish to be picked for the England Test tour.

(With PTI Inputs)