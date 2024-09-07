Yograj Singh, former cricketer and father of Yuvraj Singh, is known to make big statements. Recently, his comments on Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni went viral. "I won't forgive MS Dhoni. He should look at his face in the mirror. He is a very big cricketer, but what he has done against my son, everything is coming out now; it can never be forgiven in life.," Yograj had said on the Switch YouTube channel. Yuvraj and Dhoni had been teammates for over a decade in India colours, and at one point, Yuvraj had served as vice-captain to Dhoni. However, a point of contention often arises from the fact that Dhoni had been given the captaincy after Rahul Dravid in 2007, despite Yuvraj being the vice-captain to Dravid as well.

Yograj Singh was instrumental in the growth of Yuvraj Singh as a cricketer. He trained him. Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun also trained under him.

"Arjun Tendulkar came to you for training. How do you see his future?" the anchor asked in the same interview.

"Have you seen diamond in a coal mine? Woh Koyla hi hai..nikalo patthar hi hai, kisi tarashgir ke haath me dalo to chamak ke duniya ko kohinoor ban jata hai (It is coal that is rock when taken out from a mine, but if it is given in proper hands, it goes on to become Kohinoor. It is priceless. But if that same diamond reaches a person who does not know its worth, he destroys it. I don't say it myself that Yograj Singh is a great carfter, Yuvraj Singh says it, 'there is magic in my dad's hand, he made me what I am.' Earlier, I ws abused 'Hitler, Dragon Singh, I hate my father'. Everybody hated me in my home. My relatives said, I should not have been a father," Yograj Singh replied.

"But he walked his path. And by God's Grace you got Yuvraj Singh."