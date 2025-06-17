Former BCCI selector Saba Karim believes that KL Rahul is 'ideal' to replace Virat Kohli at No. 4 for the Indian cricket team in Tests. Virat announced his retirement ahead of the Test series against England and since then, there has been a lot of conversations surrounding India's batting order. In an interview with NDTV, Karim explained that the absence of Kohli presents a 'monumental' opportunity to Rahul. Rahul is currently one of the senior members of the side and can provide a 'dual role' to the team at No. 4.

"Well, in the absence of Kohli, Rahul's role is monumental. And I look at him, as a batter who can bat a number four. Many people have suggested different batting positions, but I feel that KL is ideal to replace or take over, the role of Virat Kohli at number four, because that number four, he can play a dual role of negotiating the early setback if that happens in the Indian side, and then he can carry the innings forward. He does have the right kind of technique. He has done well in England," he said.

"He has a temperament. And I think with the past season, season and a half, there is a lot of maturity that has come in. So I think that's the kind of responsibility with Indian team management."

"It is not going to be easy because things have changed. The game itself has evolved. Strategies have evolved. So for someone who's making a comeback after so many years, he will need lot of backing from the Indian side to do well in England. Experience of playing domestic cricket, experience of scoring tons of runs in domestic cricket and also on this, couple of matches that India played, from a couple of practice matches that India played, all that should come in handy."

"He has experience of playing county cricket. So if he can remain in that kind of a zone, then I think both these lads from Bangalore, should be, extremely useful for, India's chances," Saba Karim added.