Former Indian cricket team star and ex-BCCI selector Venkatapathy Raju believes that Shubman Gill should approach his captaincy appointment in a positive way. Gill was named captain for the upcoming Test series against England with Rishabh Pant serving as his deputy. Gill succeeded Rohit Sharma who announced his retirement from Test cricket just ahead of the series. Raju said that the captaincy should not negatively affect Gill's game and even cited the example of Rohit as a captain.

"Not really, not really. You see, what was Rohit Sharma? Rohit Sharma struggled when he played Test cricket, right? But then, when they gave him captaincy for Mumbai Indians, he won trophies. Then suddenly his style of cricket changed. Then he became Indian captain, right? After he became Indian captain, he did well," Venkatapathy Raju told Hindustan Times.

Raju also asked Gill to see the example of former South Africa captain Greame Smith, who became skipper at a very young age, and learn how to manage the situations.

"So Gill has been part of this Indian team in all formats, right? And then probably, you know, I want to see the example of Graeme Smith. When Graeme Smith was very young for South Africa. He was just 19 when he was made the captain. He made a lot of difference," he said.

"So now the selectors have decided to give the chance to Gill. It's up to the senior members in the team, all the players in the team to support him, right? Because it is a team game. It might change his style also. He might be more responsible. Initially, he might look little nervous, but then that's what cricket is all about. It is a challenge. He has to accept the challenge. He has got five Test matches, hopefully he learns quickly in those games and plays the way he knows," he further added.