President of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) Snehasish Ganguly was admitted to Woodlands Hospital on Tuesday, as he is suffering from Diarrhoea, vomiting and abdominal pain. "Mr. Snehasish Ganguly was admitted to Woodlands Hospital this morning with Diarrhoea, vomiting and abdominal pain under Dr. Saptarshi Basu. He is on IV Fluids and antibiotics. He is stable and under observation," said press statement from Woodlands Hospital. Earlier today, a sudden spike in diarrhoea cases gripped Cuttack district, with 64 patients reported so far. Of these, 55 have been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, while nine others are receiving treatment at City Hospital, Cuttack.

One death has also been recorded in connection with the outbreak. As a precautionary measure, authorities have ordered the closure of all schools and colleges in the Cuttack district until June 20 in response to the rising number of infections.

Dr Tapan Kumar Mishra, Senior Medicine Consultant at City Hospital, expressed deep concern over patient behaviour during treatment.

"Patients are coming in the morning with symptoms like abdominal pain and vomiting. However, after receiving just 1-2 days of saline and treatment, many are leaving the hospital on their own without informing our staff. We are helpless in such cases," he said.

He emphasised that incomplete treatment is a major factor behind recurring cases of diarrhoea.

"Proper recovery is not possible without completing the full course of treatment. This mindset of leaving midway is dangerous," Dr Mishra warned, urging the need for counselling such individuals.

City Hospital currently has 20 dedicated beds for diarrhoea patients, with an additional five kept ready for emergency overflow. Dr Mishra also issued a public advisory to strictly avoid all forms of street food during this critical time.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely and appealing to the public to remain cautious and adhere to medical advice.

