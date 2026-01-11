India vs New Zealand 1st ODI, Live Updates: Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls are forming a terrific opening partnership for New Zealand in the first ODI against India in Vadodara on Sunday. The duo is regularly getting boundaries and frustrating the Indian bowlers. India's bowling department, led by pacer Mohammed Siraj are desperately eyeing for some wickets. Aiming to exploit early conditions, India have opted for a bowling-heavy strategy, naming a balanced attack of three spinners and three frontline seamers. The pace battery features Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Harshit Rana, while the batting unit sees the return of the experienced duo Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh has been rested for this fixture. (Live Scorecard)
IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live: Gill's new strategy
Seeing the New Zealand openers form a solid partnership, India skipper Shubman Gill changes strategy. He introduces spin into the attack and hands over the ball to Washington Sundar. India are desperate for a wicket as the partnership between Henry Nicholls and Devon Conway is taking fiery turn.
NZ 40/0 (9 overs)
1st ODI Live: Nicholls-Conway solid
Both Henry Nicholls and Devon Conway are looking in good touch with the bat today. They are getting in boundaries and frustrating India bowlers. In the previous over of Harshit Rana, the duo scored seven runs, including a boundary from Nicholls. India need a wicket at the earliest.
NZ 36/0 (8 overs)
IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live: Dropped
OH No! A big blunder from Kuldeep Yadav as India miss the opportunity of getting their first breakthrough. Henry Nicholls goes for a big hit on Harshit Rana's delivery, where the ball hits the top edge and goes towards the third man. Kuldeep quickly runs and grabs the ball but fails to complete the catch. Hard luck for India.
NZ 18/0 (5.2 overs)
IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live: FOUR
FORU!!! Devon Conway gets another boundary and this time, it comes on Mohammed Siraj's delivery. Conway leans across, drives it on the rise and caresses it into the gap wide of cover for a boundary. A very good start for New Zealand.
NZ 17/0 (4.2 overs)
1st ODI Live: 6 runs off the over
New Zealand openers Henry Nicholls and Devon Conway are forming a good partnership. They are stealing singles and also getting boundaries at regular intervals. In the previous over of Harshit Rana, the duo scored 6 runs, including a boundary from Conway. India need a wicket to take control.
NZ 13/0 (4 overs)
1st ODI Live: FOUR
FOUR! Henry Nicholls hits a brilliant boundary on Mohammed Siraj's delivery. Back of a length and at the hips, Nicholls gets inside the line and then clips it past square leg, was in the air, but there's no one in the vicinity.
NZ 7/0 (3 overs)
1st ODI Live: Gill's surprising call
After a successful first over from Mohammed Siraj, captain Shubman Gill takes a surprising call and hands over the ball to Harshit Rana. Prasidh Krishna was expected to bowl the second over but Gill chose Harshit over him. Rana also impresses in his first over as he concedes just one run.
NZ 2/0 (2 overs)
1st ODI Live: Good over from Siraj
A good start from Team India as Mohammed Siraj delivered a terrific first over. The opening pair of Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls opted for a cautious approach and managed just a single. Siraj, who is playing his first ODI match since October 2025, is hungry for wickets. Both batters will be looking to find the boundaries in the coming overs to gain some momentum.
NZ 1/0 (1 over)
IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live: We are underway
The first ODI of the three-match series between India and New Zealand finally begins. For the Kiwis, Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls have started the proceedings. The duo is looking for a stable opening partnership. On the other hand, Mohammed Siraj will be bowling the first over for India.
1st ODI Live: Time for national anthems
The players of both the teams are out on the field for their respective national anthems. The first ODI of the three-match series between India and New Zealand shall begin shortly.
IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live: Big moment for India
India have now won consecutive ODI tosses, ending a streak that followed 20 straight toss losses, which began with the ODI World Cup 2023 final.
IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live: New Zealand's Playing XI
New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Adithya Ashok
IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live: India's Playing XI
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
1st ODI Live: Here's what Michael Bracewell said at the toss
"We would have bowled first, but happy to bat. We have been used to the weather and have some great net sessions. It's a big series for us, a proud moment every time we play for New Zealand. We're playing a WC in India and it's a big advantage for us. New faces, but some experience as well. Might play a bit lower - Kristian Clarke makes his debut today, Aditya Ashok is our main spinner," said Michael Bracewell.
1st ODI Live: Here's what Shubman Gill said at the toss
"We will bowl first. Honestly, try different kinds of combinations, you know, see what combination suits us the best for different conditions, obviously when we play in India. Whenever you're bowling second, there's a bit of a challenge with the dew, and so try out what kind of combination suits our condition the best. It looks like a good wicket. Hopefully, I think it'll be a little bit easier to bat on in the second innings with the new coming in, and that was the thought process behind bowling first. I think playing a bit of VH series, everyone is coming after playing some matches, so everyone looks in good form. We are going with six bowlers, with Washi, Jadeja, Kuldeep as the spinners, and Prasidh, Siraj, and Harshit," said Shubman Gill.
1st ODI Live: Toss
India skipper Shubman Gill wins the toss, opts to bowl against New Zealand in Vadodara.
IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live: Pitch report
"First international game here at the Kotambi stadium. 67m square boundaries, the straight boundary is at 77m. Looks like a tricky pitch, a black soil surface and the cracks are opening up a touch, they're moving and might do more as the match progresses. Looks hard, but underneath it's soft. Not going to be a high scoring game, 300 could be very competitive. There could be a bit of dew later on, the moisture could make it two-paced and the captain winning the toss would choose to bowl first, reckon Deep Dasgupta and Simon Doull, in the pitch report.
1st ODI Live: Big names missing from NZ squad
Mitchell Santner is missing the ODIs due to a groin injury and Tom Latham is back home for the birth of his first child. Former captain Kane Williamson is in South Africa, fulfilling his T20 commitments in the SA20. Rachin Ravindra and fast bowler Jacob Duffy have been rested, while Matt Henry, returning from calf tear, is focused on returning in the T20I series keeping the World Cup in mind.
IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live: NZ led by Michael Bracewell
Michael Bracewell will lead the side in Mitchell Santner’s absence, who will return for the T20Is, while attention will also be on how the lanky all-rounder Kyle Jamieson and the 23-year-old leg-spinner Adithya Ashok perform.
1st ODI Live: New Zealand's young squad
For New Zealand, their loss to India in last year’s Champions Trophy final carries little significance, as this series presents an ideal opportunity to test new and second-line players. Whether they have their preferred players available or not, the Black Caps will stick to the team mantra which worked wonders in their last visit to India in 2024-25 when they hammered India 3-0 in the Test series.
1st ODI Live: Big moment for Vadodara stadium
It will be the first time that the new Baroda Cricket Association Stadium in Kotambi will host a men’s international. The venue has previously hosted a women’s ODI series between India and the West Indies.
IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live: India's bowling lineup
Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya are not part of the ODI series to keep them fresh for T20 assignments, leaving the pace-bowling duties to Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana and Prasidh Krishna. Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar and Jadeja will share the spin-bowling responsibilities in a format where evening dew and the flat nature of wickets across the country ensure that the emphasis shifts to containment rather than aggressive wicket-taking.
IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live: Kohli eyes numerous records
Needs 10 runs
To become India's highest run-scorer in ODI wins against New Zealand.
Needs 25 runs (in the next 20 innings)
To become the fastest player to complete 28,000 international runs.
Needs 42 runs
To become the second-highest run-scorer in international cricket.
Needs 73 runs
To become the second Asian batter to complete 3,000 international runs against New Zealand.
Needs 94 runs
To become India's highest run-scorer against New Zealand in ODIs.
Needs 128 runs in victories
To become the second-highest run-scorer in winning ODI matches.
IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live: Kohli aims to surpass Sachin
Virat Kohli is on the verge of surpassing India great Sachin Tendulkar in the elite list of batters. Kohli needs only 25 runs in his next 20 innings to complete his 28,000 international runs. He will then become the fastest cricketer to achieve this feat. Kohli has scored 27,975 runs in 623 innings, while Sachin reached the milestone in his 644th innings. Kohli will also become the third batter to score 28,000 international runs after Sachin and Sri Lanka great Kumar Sangakkara.
1st ODI Live: Jurel replaces Pant
Dhruv Jurel on Sunday replaced an injured Rishabh Pant in India's ODI squad for the three-match series against New Zealand. Jurel, who has been in stellar form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, has joined the squad for the series beginning in Vadodara on Sunday.
1st ODI Live: Pant ruled out of NZ ODIs
Rishabh Pant, who has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand due to due to a right side strain injury, the BCCI said on Sunday. Pant felt a sudden onset of discomfort in his right lateral abdominal area while batting in the nets during India’s practice session on Saturday afternoon at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara.
1st ODI Live: 1st appearance for Gill after World Cup snub
It remains to be seen how India captain Shubman Gill responds after being axed from the T20 World Cup side, with his form being a concern apart from the injuries that kept him out of the majority of the series against South Africa late last year. Gill’s return, however, is likely to take Yashasvi Jaiswal out of the top order where he scored his maiden ODI ton in the last match against South Africa.
IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live: Focus on Virat, Rohit
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s prime form is expected to drive India’s progress in ODIs as the hosts take on a new-look New Zealand. Even as focus remains on the T20 World Cup which is less than a month away, Kohli and Rohit will hog the limelight in the three ODIs over the next seven days.
