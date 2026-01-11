"We will bowl first. Honestly, try different kinds of combinations, you know, see what combination suits us the best for different conditions, obviously when we play in India. Whenever you're bowling second, there's a bit of a challenge with the dew, and so try out what kind of combination suits our condition the best. It looks like a good wicket. Hopefully, I think it'll be a little bit easier to bat on in the second innings with the new coming in, and that was the thought process behind bowling first. I think playing a bit of VH series, everyone is coming after playing some matches, so everyone looks in good form. We are going with six bowlers, with Washi, Jadeja, Kuldeep as the spinners, and Prasidh, Siraj, and Harshit," said Shubman Gill.