Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan have been one of the most successful brother duos in Indian cricket. Both were part of the Indian cricket team which won the 2007 T20 World Cup. Yusuf was also part of the Indian team which win the 2011 ODI World Cup. Between the two, Irfan was the first to debut for India. He played his first international game in 2003 against Australia in a Test in Adelaide. Overall, Irfan played 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20Is for India. Yusuf, on the other hand, made his international debut in the final of the 2007 T20 World Cup. He went on to play 57 ODIs and 22 T20Is.

On Thursday, Yusuf turned 40 and Irfan posted an old photo of the duo along with the caption: "I Love you then! I love you now! I will love you forever! @iamyusufpathan #brothers #friends"

Irfan Pathan, recently tweeted that he doesn't think changing the captain is the need of the hour at the moment for India T20I side. Rather, he feels what needs to change is the approach towards the game.

A number of former cricketers and fans have put forward the name of Hardik Pandya as India's next T20 captain, especially keeping the T20 World Cup 2024 in mind. Irfan, however, isn't in favour of such big changes considering Rohit only took up the job a year earlier, after Virat Kohli quit the team's captaincy following the 2021 T20 World Cup.

In a tweet, Irfan explained what changes should be made in the Indian cricket team going forward.

He tweeted: "Indian cricket going forward 1) Openers playing freely, At least one of them. 2) Wrist spinner (wicket taker ) is must. 3) Tear away fast bowler. 4) please don't think changing captaincy will give us changed result. It's the approach what needs to change."