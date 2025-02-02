India vs South Africa, Women's U19 T20 World Cup Final Live Streaming: After a flawless run in the entire tournament, India are all set to square off against South Africa in the final match of the Women's U19 T20 World Cup on Sunday in Kuala Lumpur. Unbeaten so far in the tournament, a dominant India will start as overwhelming favourites to win their second consecutive title. The Niki Prasad-led side has been in red-hot form across departments. India registered dominating wins over the West Indies (9 wickets), Malaysia (10 wickets), Sri Lanka (60 runs), Bangladesh (8 wickets), Scotland (150 runs) and England (9 wickets in the semifinal).

When will the India vs South Africa, Women's U19 T20 World Cup Final match take place?

The India vs South Africa, Women's U19 T20 World Cup Final match will take place on Sunday, February 2 (IST).

Where will the India vs South Africa, Women's U19 T20 World Cup Final match be held?

The India vs South Africa, Women's U19 T20 World Cup Final match will be held at the Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

What time will the India vs South Africa, Women's U19 T20 World Cup Final match start?

The India vs South Africa, Women's U19 T20 World Cup Final match will start at 11:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 12:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs South Africa, Women's U19 T20 World Cup Final match?

The India vs South Africa, Women's U19 T20 World Cup Final match will be televised live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs South Africa, Women's U19 T20 World Cup Final match?

The India vs South Africa, Women's U19 T20 World Cup Final match will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

