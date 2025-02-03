Newly-crowned champions India dominated the ICC's 'Team of the Tournament' for the just-concluded women's Under-19 T20 World Cup with four players from the country, including the swashbuckling G Trisha, finding a place in the line-up. India outclassed South Africa by nine wickets in the final here on Sunday to defend the title that they had first won in 2023. The hard-hitting Trisha, who was named Player of the Tournament, her opening partner G Kamalini along with left-arm spin pair of Vaishnavi Sharma and Ayushi Shukla made it to the team, the ICC said in a statement.

Trisha was also the top run-getter in the tournament, making 309 runs with a hundred against Scotland, the first-ever three-digit score in the showpiece.

She averaged 77.25 and made runs at a strike rate of over 147. She also picked up seven wickets with her handy leg-spin.

Kamalini gave solid support to Trisha at the pole position, making 143 runs and her most important innings was an unbeaten 56 from 50 balls against England in the semifinal to send India into the final.

Aayushi took 14 wickets in the tournament and she grabbed two for 9 against SA in the final.

Vaishnavi, who bagged 17 wickets, recorded a sensational 5/5 against Malaysia including a hat-trick.

South Africa's Jemma Botha, England's Davina Perrin, and Australia's Caoimhe Bray, all of whom scored more than 100 runs over the course of the competition, too found a place in the team.

Sri Lanka's Chamodi Praboda, Puja Mahato of Nepal and England's Katie Jones were the other members of the team, with South Africa's Kayla Reyneke as the captain.

Proteas seamer Nthabiseng Nini was named 12th player following her six wickets across the tournament.

