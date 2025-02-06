Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy was on Thursday nominated for the ICC Men's Player of the Month for January following a stellar outing against England in the recent five-match T20I series. Chakravarthy bagged 14 wickets from five matches at an excellent average of 9.85 and at an economy rate of 7.66. His efforts contributed immensely to T20 world champions India clinching the home series 4-1. His bowling was lethal from the start, with English batters struggling to read his spin. West Indian spinner Jomel Warrican was another nominee, after helping his side draw the two-match away Test series against Pakistan.

The left-arm spinner Warrican was named player of the series against Pakistan after emerging as the top wicket-taker, grabbing 19 wickets.

His Pakistan counterpart Noman Ali, who took 16 wickets in that series, is also in contention for the award.

G Trisha in contention

Indian opener Gongadi Trisha, who was the player of the tournament during the recent ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup, was nominated for the award in the women's category.

She was the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 309 runs. She also became the first-ever century-maker in the event.

Her stellar run played a prominent role in India securing their second successive U19 T20 World Cup.

