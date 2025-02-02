India vs South Africa LIVE Score, U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Final: India Breathe Fire As South Africa Lose 3rd Wicket
IND vs SA, U-19 Women's T20 World Cup Final Live: Aayushi Shukla has provided India with the wicket of Diara Ramlakan for 3. Currently, Kayla Reyneke and Karabo Meso are standing unbeaten at the crease for three-down Proteas. South Africa skipper Kayla Reyneke won the toss and opted to bat against India in the final match of the Women's U19 T20 World Cup on Sunday in Kuala Lumpur. India have had a flawless campaign so far, winning all their six matches in the tournament. Unbeaten so far in the tournament, a dominant India will start as overwhelming favourites to win their second consecutive title. In-from opener Gongadi Trisha has been in ominous form with the bat, and is the highest run-getter in the tournament with 265 runs in six innings at an average of 66.25. (Live Scorecard)
No run, played towards covers.
Very full, on off, Kayla Reyneke is happy to block. Maiden over from Aayushi Shukla. Could have so easily been a wicket maiden had India taken that opportunity.
Full, on off, Kayla Reyneke pushes it to cover. Pressure of dots are building!
STUMPING CHANCE GONE DOWN! A fairly simple one and Kamalini G misses out on a big opportunity!
Pushed through quicker, full and on off, Kayla Reyneke stays rooted to the crease and keeps it out.
Drops it short and on middle and leg, Kayla makes some room and taps it to cover.
Full, around off, Kayla Reyneke cuts it to point.
Angling in, on middle and off, Karabo Meso blocks it to cover. South Africa Women Under-19 end the Powerplay at 29/3!
Hurls it on a good length, around off and nips it back in sharply, Karabo Meso cuts hard but straight to backward point.
Goes full this time, at the stumps, Meso drives it straight back to the bowler.
Hits the deck hard, on a length, on off, Karabo Meso pats it to cover.
FOUR! Gone through! That should ease a lot of pressure. On a good length, frantically outside off, Karabo Meso goes deep and punches it past point to her left and gets a boundary to move off the blocks.
On a length, around off, Kayla Reyneke cuts it to backward point.
Nagging length, around off, Karabo Meso comes forward and defends it back to the bowler.
FOUR LEG BYES! Flighted up, around leg, coming in with the angle, Karabo Meso sits up nicely to sweep it but misses the line. The ball kisses the front pad and goes behind the wickets to the left of short fine leg for a boundary.
Nagging length, around middle, Karabo Meso takes a step forward and drives it to the right of the bowler.
Floated up, around leg, Karabo Meso lunges to flick it but misses and gets hit on the pads.
Tossed up, around off, Karabo Meso drops it down to mid-wicket.
Karabo Meso walks in next for South Africa Women Under-19.
OUT! TIMBER! Aayushi Shukla makes an immediate impact and South Africa are in all sorts of trouble already! Indians are pumped and why wouldn't they be, three quick wickets has put them ahead in the game. Aayushi Shukla tosses this one up, around middle and off, and the ball goes straight on with the arm, more like a top spin than side spin. Diara Ramlakan lunges to block but plays for the turn and gets beaten on the inside edge. The ball brushes off her front pad and rattles into the stumps. South Africa Women Under-19 are 20/3.