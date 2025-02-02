IND vs SA, U-19 Women's T20 World Cup Final Live: Aayushi Shukla has provided India with the wicket of Diara Ramlakan for 3. Currently, Kayla Reyneke and Karabo Meso are standing unbeaten at the crease for three-down Proteas. South Africa skipper Kayla Reyneke won the toss and opted to bat against India in the final match of the Women's U19 T20 World Cup on Sunday in Kuala Lumpur. India have had a flawless campaign so far, winning all their six matches in the tournament. Unbeaten so far in the tournament, a dominant India will start as overwhelming favourites to win their second consecutive title. In-from opener Gongadi Trisha has been in ominous form with the bat, and is the highest run-getter in the tournament with 265 runs in six innings at an average of 66.25. (Live Scorecard)