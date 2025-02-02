Up 3-1 in the 5-match series, the Indian cricket team prepares to face England in the final T20I of the series on Sunday. India sealed the fate of the assignment in the 4th match, but the victory wasn't a straightforward one. The concussion substitute controversy, involving Harshit Rana and Shivam Dube made headlines, showing the hosts in bad light. Ahead of the 5th T20I, India have a big call to take over Rana's possible inclusion in the playing XI for the final match.

At the top, not much changes are expected, with Abhishek Sharma set to partner Sanju Samson, despite the latter's woeful form with the bat. Tilak Varma takes the No. 3 spot again, followed by skipper Suryakumar Yadav who has struggled for runs too.

Hardik Pandya, India's premier pace-bowling all-rounder, slots in for the finisher's role in the team. Shivam Dube, who had to leave the field in the last match after being hit on the helmet, could be rested for this match too. If that happens, one of Dhruv Jurel or Ramandeep Singh could replace him.

Rinku Singh should be a certain pick in the team, especially after his performance in the last match, followed by Axar Patel. Varun Chakravarthy remains indispensable to the team's balance, while Mohammed Shami should make a return to the playing XI.

Arshdeep Singh has been phenomenal in this series, arguably being India's finest pacer. He could make way for Harshit Rana who was brilliant with his bowling in the last match after replacing Shivam Dube as a concussion substitute.

Harshit Rana's performance on the previous outing warrants a place in the XI. But, which player should be sacrificed for him, is a difficult call to make.

India's Predicted XI against England, 5th T20I: Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube/Ramandeep Singh/Dhruv Jurel, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh/Harshit Rana