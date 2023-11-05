As India's batting stalwart Virat Kohli turns a year older, former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh took to social media to extend his birthday greetings. Kohli, who will be in action for India against South Africa in a World Cup match on his 35th birthday, had the privilege of sharing the Team India dressing room with Yuvraj for a few years. On Virat's big day, Yuvraj posted a rather emotional message for the batting great, wishing him to break some more records in the future.

"When you joined the team as a youngster who was eager for opportunities and hungry to perform, it was clear to everyone that you were destined for greatness. You've not only made a mark for yourself but have also inspired countless others to strive for excellence.



"As you celebrate another year of breaking and setting records, take a moment to reflect on all that you've achieved. Proud to have shared this incredible journey with you, and to see you grow from strength to strength.



"May your passion and determination continue to drive you and the Indian team to new heights in the World Cup and make our nation proud once again.



"Happy Birthday #KingKohli @imVkohli," Yuvraj posted on X (formerly Twitter).

On the occasion of Kohli's birthday, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Snehasish Ganguly said that a small memento would be given to Virat Kohli during the game on his birthday.

Speaking to ANI, the CAB president talked about the sale of the match tickets and said that demand for the tickets is very high.

When asked about CAB's preparations for Virat Kohli's birthday, Snehasish Ganguly said that a special cake has been prepared for the ace cricketer and there will be fireworks after the match. He also added that there will be light and sound shows.

"The demand for the ticket is very high. We are fully prepared for the match. We have planned some programs during the match. A small memento will be given to Virat Kohli; a special cake has been prepared for him; there will be fireworks after the match and there will be light and sound shows," the CAB president said.

With ANI inputs