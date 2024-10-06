Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur's T20 World Cup campaign suffered a significant setback as she sustained an injury during the match against Pakistan in the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. The injury occurred while Harmanpreet was batting, forcing her to leave the field in tears. She was retired hurt for 29 off 24 deliveries. She kept her nerves and played a captain's knock to help India make a comeback in the game. At a time when the team was losing wickets, Kaur and Deepti Sharma did not go for boundaries and kept rotating the strike to avoid any dismissal.

Harmanpreet has been in excellent form and was close to securing a win for India when the injury struck. The severity of her injury is yet to be confirmed, raising concerns that it might end her participation in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup.

Coming to the match, a stupendous knock by opener Shafali Verma and captain Harmanpreet Kaur helped India clinch a massive six-wicket win over Pakistan in the most anticipated match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024.

India openers Shafali Verma (32 runs from 35 balls, 3 fours) and Smriti Mandhana (7 runs from 16 balls) had an 18-run partnership.

Pakistan's Sadia Iqbal brought the first breakthrough in the second inning when she removed Mandhana in the fifth over.

Jemimah Rodrigues (23 runs from 28 balls) replaced the India vice-captain and made a crucial 43-run partnership.Omaima Sohail gave Pakistan a chance to breathe when she removed Verma in the 12th over. After losing the prolific opener, the Women in Blue struggled with Fatima Sana bagging two wickets in a single over to dismiss Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh for a golden duck.

In the 18th over, India crossed the 100-run mark after Kaur smashed a four through the extra cover. In the 19th over, when India came closer to winning the crucial match, skipper Harmanpreet suffered a neck injury which forced her to walk off the field.

S Sajana came in place of Kaur and slammed the ball to the left of mid-off for a four to end the match and win the game by six wickets.

Fatima Sana led the Pakistan bowling attack after she picked up two wickets in her four-over spell. She gave away 23 runs. Sadia Iqbal and Omaima Sohail bagged one wicket each in their respective spells.

Recapping the first inning of the match, Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat against India in the most anticipated match of the T20 World Cup 2024.

India's Arundhati Reddy was the top wicket-taker as she scalped 3/19 in four overs. Shreyanka Patil picked up two wickets.

Renuka Singh, Deepti Sharma, and Asha Sobhana, all scalped one wicket each.

After electing to bat first, Pakistan could not find a rhythm and lost wickets regularly in the first inning. Renuka Singh dismissed Gull Feroza for a duck in the very first over. The Women in Green was 1/1 in the first over.

Deepti Sharma did not allow Pakistan batters to settle down as she cleaned up Sidra Amin for 8, leaving Pakistan on 29/2 after the powerplay.

Omaima Sohail was dismissed by Arundhati Reddy for 3, and after that, Muneeba Ali was stumped by Richa Ghosh off Shreyanka Patil for 17, who was looking solid in the middle. Pak was left at 41/4 in 9.3 overs. They reached their 50 in 11.4 overs.After this, Arundhati Reddy scalped her second wicket, dismissing Aliya Riaz for 4. Pakistan Captain Fatima Sana showed some intent as she scored 13 off 8 balls but was dismissed by Asha Sobhana. Pak was 70/6 in 14 overs.

Tuba Hassan was gone for a three-ball duck off Shreyanka Patil. Pak was 71/7 in 14.5 overs. India was penalised for a slow over-rate. The extra fielder had to come inside the ring.

Experienced Nida Dar was the top scorer with 28 off 34 deliveries, but was bowled by Arundhati Reddy. Pak was 99/8 in 19.4 overs. Pakistan reached their 100 in the 19.5 overs, thanks to Syeda Aroob Shah (14)* and Nashra Sandhu (6)*, which took them to 105 for 8 in 20 overs.