Former cricketer Basit Ali feels that Pakistan have made a mistake while selecting their playing XI for the opening Test against England in Multan. It has become a custom for many teams to announce their playing XI a day or two before the Test match. Pakistan and England maintained the tradition and revealed their playing XI for the opening Test in Multan, beginning on Monday. One of the notable things that stood out in Pakistan's playing XI was the layer of batting depth, which was seemingly non-existent during their historic 2-0 home Test series defeat against Bangladesh.

In a batter-laden lineup, Pakistan will have the option to push its score at the end with the inclusion of Salman Ali Agha and Aamer Jamal featuring at the tail end.

Basit pointed out the depth in Pakistan's batting lineup while subtly hinting that the added strength indicates a lack of surety in the batting mainstays.

"Pakistan have made a bit of a mistake by adding depth to their batting lineup. They are depending on seven and eight numbers where Salman Ali Agha and Aamer Jamal will play. It means that the water is above the head," Basit said on his YouTube channel.

With England fielding two spinners in the form of Jack Leach and Shoaib Bashir, with Joe Root as an optional spinner, Basit expects England to bat if they win the toss.

Under such a scenario, Basit feels Pakistan should bowl out England in 70 overs as the pace trio of Jamal, Shaheen Afridi, and Naseem Shah could struggle to bowl 20 overs.

"If Pakistan bowls first, then they have to bowl England out in a maximum of 70 overs. If Abrar fails to take a wicket, then your bowling will be exposed," Basit added.

Pakistan (Playing XI) for the first Test: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed.

England (Playing XI) for the first Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir.