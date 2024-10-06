After conceding a six-wicket defeat against India, Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana on Sunday said that they weren't up to the mark with batting in the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 game. Fatima Sana played a 13-run knock from 8 balls at a strike rate of 162.50, She slammed two fours during her time on the crease. Speaking after the match, Sana said that Pakistan fell short of 10-15 runs. She also hoped that they could do well in the upcoming matches of the ICC tournament.

"Weren't up to the mark with batting. We were at least 10-15 runs short. Hopefully, next match we can do well. I enjoyed playing against the Indians, and enjoyed my time here," Sana said after the end of the match.

Recapping the game, Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat against India in the seventh match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024.

Nida Dar (28 runs from 34 balls, 1 four) and Muneeba Ali (17 runs from 26 balls, 2 fours) were the only top batters for the Women in Blue as propelled their side to 105/8 in the first inning.

The Indian bowling attack displayed a stunning performance and was successful in picking crucial wickets in the first inning.

Arundhati Reddy led the Indian bowling attack after she picked up three wickets in her four-over spell at an economy rate of 4.80. All the Indian bowlers managed to get wickets in the game. However, Harmanpreet Kaur's side displayed a poor performance while fielding as they missed plenty of catches.

During the run chase, Shafali Verma (32 runs from 35 balls, 3 fours) and Harmanpreet Kaur (29 runs from 24 balls) helped India clinch a massive six-wicket win over Pakistan.

In the 18th over, India crossed the 100-run mark after Kaur smashed a four through the extra cover.

In the 19th over, when India came closer to winning the crucial match, Skipper Harmanpreet suffered a neck injury which forced her to walk off the field.

S Sajana came in place of Kaur and slammed the ball to the left of mid-off for a four to end the match in favour of the Women in Blue.

Arundhati Reddy was named the Player of the Match after she displayed a stunning performance with the ball in the first inning.