The Indian cricket team finally notched their first win of the Women's T20 World Cup as it defeated Pakistan by six wickets. India chased down a 106-run target with seven balls to spare. Despite the win, India's run-rate is below Pakistan and they are sitting fourth in the Group A points table. New Zealand, Australia and Pakistan are the top three teams. The top two teams will enter the semi-finals.

For India to qualify, they must win their next two matches against Sri Lanka and Australia. They will go through to the semi-finals if they have better run-rate. If India lose one of the next two matches, they would hope New Zealand to lose two of their next three matches and Pakistan to lose one of their next two matches. Then again the run-rate will be in consideration. India's next match against Sri Lanka is crucial as it will be good chance to increase run-rate.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur struck a vital 24-ball 29 as India eked out a six-wicket win over traditional rivals Pakistan in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup match in Gwalior on Sunday. With the ball, a disciplined India restricted Pakistan to 105 for eight but then adopted an overcautious approach while batting before Harmanpreet helped them achieve the target of 106 in 18.5 overs and register their first win of the tournament.

Harmanpreet, though, retired hurt with India on the verge of victory. Shafali Verma made 32 off 35 balls at the top of the order.

Pakistan decided to bat first after winning the toss but they failed to get off to a good start and struggled through the innings. Nida Dar top-scored for Pakistan with 28 off 34 balls.

The Indian bowlers maintained a tight line and length to stifle the Pakistan batters while picking up wickets at regular intervals.

Off-spinner Shreyanka Patil (2/12) and Arundhati Reddy (3/19) grabbed five wickets between them.

Brief Scores: Pakistan: 105/8 in 20 overs (Nida Dar 28; Shreyanka Patil 2/12, Arundhati Reddy 3/19). India: 106/4 in 18.5 overs (Shafali Verma 32, Harmanpreet Kaur retired hurt 29; Fatima Sana 2/23).