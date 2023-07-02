Arguably the greatest batter to have ever played the game, former India star Sachin Tendulkar enjoys a huge fan following around the globe. During his career, which last nearly 25 years, Tendulkar broke several batting records, which he still holds to date. However, cricket fans who closely witnessed his career know that apart from being an outstanding batter, the 50-year-old was also a pretty handy customer with the ball. For the record, Tendulkar has 200 international wickets (154 in ODIs and 46 in Tests) to his name.

During the 1st Test between in India and Pakistan in Multan in 2004, Tendulkar bamboozled former Pakistan Moin Khan with a googly.

Pakistan were 364-5 with just one ball before stumps on Day 3. However, Tendulkar did the unthinkable by cleaning up Moin on the final ball.

Moin failed to read the delivery as the ball spun through his legs and hit the leg-stump. After the wicket, the Indian players surrounded Tendulkar, who broke into an uncharacteristically extravagant celebration.

The video of the dismissal has gone viral on social media once again.

Sachin Tendulkar's Magical Googly to Moin Khan.



Moin's Reaction & Sachin's Celebration. How Old Were You When @sachin_rt Did This..?pic.twitter.com/C4vCzmX7W4 — CrickeTendulkar (@CrickeTendulkar) July 2, 2023

Notably, Tendulkar and Moin had exchanged words ahead of the dismissal. The former India captain had claimed that he has dismissed Moin in the past and he will do it again.

The match is famous for India captain Rahul Dravid's abrupt declaration which denied Tendulkar a double hundred. He was batting on 194 not out.

During the same Test, Virender Sehwag (309) scored one of his two triple centuries. His knock had earned him the tag of 'Sultan of Multan'.

India had won the game by an innings and 52 runs.