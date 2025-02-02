Former and current Indian cricketers Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Irfan Pathan, and Cheteshwar Pujara shared a heartfelt message for former wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha as he announced his retirement from all formats of cricket. Saha played his last match against Punjab with Bengal in the Ranji Trophy Elite 2024-25 Group C encounter. The wicketkeeper-batter failed to shine in the final game of his illustrious career. He was dismissed for a seven-ball duck by Gurnoor Brar of Punjab. However, Saha's performance did not affect Bengal much as they clinched a victory by an innings and 13 runs over Punjab.

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan took to his official social media handle and gave him best wishes for his new phase of life.

"From sharing dressing rooms to seeing you pull off those insane stumpings, what a journey you've had bro! Wishing you all the success and happiness in this new phase of life. You'll always be a champion," Dhawan wrote in a post on X.

The former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan congratulated Wriddhiman Saha for his cricketing career and called him "udtaaaaaa Saha".

"Congratulations @Wriddhipops on your career. Your wicket-keeping skills were the best we had in test cricket. Will miss calling it "udtaaaaaa Saha". I'm sure you will keep flying high in your second innings buddy. Good luck," Irfan Pathan wrote on X.

Saurashtra and India right-hand batter Cheteshwar Pujara said that Wriddhiman Saha's contribution for Indian cricket is invaluable.

"Congratulations on an incredible career @Wriddhipops! ...Your contribution to Indian cricket has been invaluable. It has been a pleasure spending time with you on and off the field! Best wishes for the journey ahead," Pujara wrote in a post on X.

Congratulations on an incredible career @Wriddhipops! ????...Your contribution to Indian cricket has been invaluable. It has been a pleasure spending time with you on and off the field!



Rishabh Pant shared a photo along with Wriddhiman Saha on his social media handle and said that he has always admired his skills and craft.

"As a fellow keeper, I have always admired your skills and your craft. Wishing you all the success and happiness in your next chapter @Wriddhipops bhaiya," Pant wrote on X.

Earlier on Friday, Saha also received a guard of honour from his teammates as he went down on the crease to bat for the last time.

Taking to X, Saha recalled the first time he stepped onto a cricket field in 1997. He added that it was an honour for him to represent his country, state, district, clubs, university, college, and school.

"It has been 28 years since I first stepped onto a cricket field in 1997, and what a journey it has been! Representing my country, state, district, clubs, university, college, and school has been the greatest honor of my life. Everything I am today, every achievement, every lesson learned- l owe it all to this wonderful game... Now it is time to begin a new chapter, dedicating myself to my family and friends, cherishing the moments I may have missed, and embracing life beyond the field. I am eternally grateful to my parents, my beloved elder brother Anirban, and my extended family. Their sacrifices and unwavering belief in my dreams made this journey possible...," Saha wrote on X.

The 40-year-old extended his heartfelt gratitude to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for their support throughout his career.

"I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the BCCI, its presidents, secretaries, and all office bearers for their support throughout my career. A sincere thank you to all my coaches, mentors, physios, trainers, analysts, teammates, logistics teams, masseurs, and every support staff member of the Indian Cricket Team, Bengal Cricket Team, Tripura Cricket Team, and all the clubs, districts, universities, and school teams I had the privilege of representing. Your faith in me and your constant encouragement have meant the world. I am deeply thankful to the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and the Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) for their trust and support throughout my career...," he added.

He also gave special mention to his childhood coach, Jayanta Bhowmick for his guidance both on and off the field.

"A special mention to my childhood coach, Jayanta Bhowmick, who saw something in me long before I saw it in myself. Your guidance, both on and off the field, has been a blessing in my life. To my friends, ground staff, net bowlers, dressing room attendants, fans, scorers, well-wishers, critics, and journalists each of you played a role in my journey. Your support, encouragement, and even your criticism pushed me to be better, to work harder, and to never stop learning... This game has given me more than I could have ever imagined. It has been my passion, my teacher, my identity. As I walk away from the field, I do so with immense gratitude, carrying memories that will last a lifetime. Thank you, cricket. Thank you all," he concluded.

Saha made his first-class debut in 2007, following that he has played 142 matches and 210 innings, scoring 7169 runs at a strike rate of 48.65 and an average of 41.43. He slammed 14 centuries and 44 fifties in the first-class cricket.

Earlier in November 2024, Wriddhiman Saha announced his retirement from international cricket. Saha last played for India in 2021 and has scored 1,353 runs in 40 Tests for India, with three centuries and six fifties in 56 innings. He has also played five ODIs for India.