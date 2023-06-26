The BCCI announced squads for Team India's upcoming Test and ODI series against West Indies on Friday. The selection committee faced backlash by many former cricketers and experts of the game. From the snub of Cheteshwar Pujara to some youngsters getting a chance, every big decision has come under scrutiny. Amid all, former India cricketer Akash Chopra has also lashed out at the BCCI selectors. Chopra has questioned the purpose of giving Suryakumar Yadav sole Test match and then dropping the player. He has also questioned about Arshdeep Singh not getting selected for the ODI matches in the Caribbean.

"And what's the deal with SKY's intermittent selection for Tests...gets picked...gets dropped. Is he considered for the longest format or not? And why no Arshdeep for ODI? Is he fit?" wrote Chopra on Twitter.

India are set to start their tour of West Indies on July 12 with a two-match Test series. A three-match ODI series will follow it with the first match taking place on July 27. A five-match T20I assignment will cap off the tour with the first game taking place on August 3.

India's Test squad vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

India's ODI squad vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.