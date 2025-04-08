Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Rajat Patidar pulled a bunny out of his hat as his decision attack Mumbai Indians (MI) stalwart Rohit Sharma with a left-arm pacer reaped the desired results. Rohit, who has struggled for runs this season, was bamboozled by a scorching inswinger from Dayal, that went on to shatter his stumps. As a result of the strategic move, Rohit departed after scoring just 17 runs in the match, continuing his dry run in the 18th edition of the league. While Rohit was understandably upset with the result of the match, which MI lost, he still managed to make Dayal's day by giving him a priceless gift.

After the conclusion of the game, Dayal reached out to Rohit for a picture and also got the iconic batter's autograph on an RCB shirt. Rohit wrote on the shirt, "best wishes". Dayal captioned the post: "Beyond grateful and unforgettable moment".

Rohit's gesture for Dayal, the RCB pacer who got his wicket in the match, truly won fans' hearts on social media.

After the match, Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene was asked about Rohit's dismissal at the hands of Dayal. The coach credited the RCB pacer for casting the MI icon.

“Obviously for right-handed batsman left armers, it is a natural thing for a lot of opening batsman and a lot of the right-handed batsman. It's been there for many years, I can remember many teams doing the same thing, so it's just a natural angle and then creating that space. But yeah, I'm sure Rohit's been working on it, he's been practicing hard and he's a very experienced player,” said Jayawardene in the post-match press conference.

“I'm sure that's not the thing, he was trying to give us a good start and he played some really good shots. Yash bowled a good ball, it was late swing and fuller got through Rohit's defence. So I think when you have played the game for that long, I think you need to sometimes keep to the bowlers as well. I wouldn't read into that too much, but yeah, I mean it's something that I'm sure that he will work hard on it,” he added.