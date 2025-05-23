RCB vs SRH LIVE Updates, IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on SunRisers Hyderabad in a bid to boost their top-two finish in IPL 2025 table. The contest will be taking place at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. While SRH have already been eliminated from the tournament, they would definitely want to spoil the party of RCB, who will be back in action after nearly three weeks. RCB had to play against KKR in the first match post IPL 2025 resumption on May 17 in Bengaluru but the match got washed away by rain. (Live Scorecard)

