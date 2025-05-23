Advertisement
Select Language
Dark / Light mode
Search
IPL 2025 22 Mar 25 to 25 May 25
Story ProgressBack to home

RCB vs SRH LIVE Updates, IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on SunRisers Hyderabad in a bid to boost their top-two finish in IPL 2025 table. The contest will be taking place at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. While SRH have already been eliminated from the tournament, they would definitely want to spoil the party of RCB, who will be back in action after nearly three weeks. RCB had to play against KKR in the first match post IPL 2025 resumption on May 17 in Bengaluru but the match got washed away by rain. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Score and Updates of RCB vs SRH, IPL 2025 match -

May 23, 2025 18:20 (IST)
Share

RCB vs SRH Live: Virat Kohli in focus!

The ever-reliable Virat Kohli has been in imperious form, scoring seven fifties in 11 innings and anchoring the top order with characteristic elegance. He has played a massive role in taking RCB to a comfortable position in the points table this season. Can he help the side finish at the top-two?

May 23, 2025 18:18 (IST)
Share

RCB vs SRH Live: RCB aim to continue good form!

Tonight's fixture, originally a home game for the Bengaluru outfit, was shifted due to the onset of monsoon. RCB was in red-hot form prior to the league's disruption due to the India-Pakistan military conflict and the side had strung together four consecutive wins. But the momentum was halted by a washout in their first game after resumption. It will be interesting to see whether they retain their rhythm and competitive edge.

May 23, 2025 18:02 (IST)
Share

RCB vs SRH Live: The bigger challenge for RCB!

More than the game, the bigger challenge for RCB will be to reunite as a team after having a gap of nearly three weeks. RCB played their last game on May 3 (vs CSK) while their contest against KKR on May 17 was called off due to rain. This means that the side will be back in action after 20 days. This a really long gap in the tournament that runs for only two months.

May 23, 2025 17:53 (IST)
Share

RCB vs SRH Live: Great opportunity for RCB!

Already through to the playoffs, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will aim to secure a top-two league stage finish for the first time in nine years when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad. RCB haven't finished inside the top two since the 2016 season when they signed off as runners-up eventually. However, currently second on the table with 17 points from 12 games, victories in their remaining two matches could potentially lock a top-two spot.

May 23, 2025 17:49 (IST)
Share

Hello folks!

Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2025 match. The contest will be taking place at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Stay connected for the live score and updates related to the game.

Topics mentioned in this article
Live Blogs Live Score Live Cricket Score Royal Challengers Bengaluru Royal Challengers Bengaluru Sunrisers Hyderabad Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 65 Cricket Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Harshal Vikram Patel Harshal Patel Abhishek Sharma Travis Head Patrick James Cummins Pat Cummins Phil Salt Rajat Patidar
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check IPL 2025 News, Schedule, Points Table and Results at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.