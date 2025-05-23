Rajat Patidar gave the Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans a huge shock as he did not turn up for the toss ahead the IPL 2025 game against SunRisers Hyderabad on Friday. Instead, Jitesh Sharma came for the toss. Patidar is playing as an impact player. Jitesh Sharma is leading the Bengaluru side in the vital clash, with Rajat Patidar coming in as an impact sub after having suffered a finger injury. Other than that, veteran batter Mayank Aggarwal comes in on the side, replacing Devdutt Padikkal.

"It's my first time captaining RCB. I captained PBKS against SRH last year. We are thinking to bowl first, want to take most of the surface from the moisture. We are looking forward to finish the league on top of the table and enter the playoffs. The management has taken care of the players. We have a good atmosphere and culture. We want to win every game and win the cup. Rajat Patidar is the impact player. Mayank comes in for Padikkal." Jitesh said.

SRH made three changes with Travis Head, Abhinav Manohar and Jaydev Unadkat coming back to the playing XI.

RCB could very well move into the top spot with a win on Friday, as Gujarat Titans were handed a 33-run loss by Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday.

It was decided that RCB will not play their final home fixture of the IPL at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium and will officially relocate this fixture to Lucknow after a yellow alert issued by the Indian Meteorological Department predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Bengaluru until Thursday.

Teams: Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Jitesh Sharma(wk/c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Lungi Ngidi, Suyash Sharma.

