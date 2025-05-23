Former India captain and chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar has backed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) or Punjab Kings (PBKS) to lift their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title in the ongoing 2025 season. Both RCB and PBKS have qualified for the playoffs and are in contention for the top two spots on the points table, with two games each remaining in their league stage. Currently, RCB are placed in second place and will next take on Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants on Friday and May 27, respectively, in Lucknow. (IPL 2025 Live Updates)

On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS have qualified for the playoffs for the first time in 11 years. They are placed in the third spot with two games to play against Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians on Saturday and May 26, respectively, in Jaipur.

"RCB and Punjab have been trying to lift the title for many years. I hope that one of these teams wins the IPL this time - it would be great for the team, franchise, and owners," Vengsarkar replied to IANS when asked who would win the IPL 2025.

RCB captain Rajat Patidar credited the team's bowling attack for their successful IPL 2025 campaign so far and backed them to guide the franchise to their long-awaited first IPL title.

"In T20 games, having good, experienced bowlers who understand how to bowl in specific situations helps a lot. Your bowling group can win you matches - and even the title. I think this year, we prepared well and picked players based on what we needed in specific areas. It's worked out well, and I believe this has been our best bowling unit so far," Patidar said on JioStar.

Patidar also praised the team environment. "The vibe and environment in the dressing room iarereally good. We have great team bonding activities and work well together. Even beyond the playing XI, the rest of the squad takes initiative, communicates openly, and has fun. It's a positive atmosphere," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)