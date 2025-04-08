Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are off to a flying start in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. After a long haul, RCB look like a side that isn't over-reliant on a few individuals. While assembling a phenomenal squad goes to the management, the manner in which skipper Rajat Patidar has led his troops also needs to be lauded. The Bengaluru franchise has already beaten giants like Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, and Mumbai Indians, away from home, a feat that no other captain in the T20 league's history ever managed to.

In fact, in IPL history, only two teams have managed to beat KKR at Eden Gardens, CSK at Chepauk, and MI at Wankhede in a single IPL season.

Punjab Kings (Kings XI Punjab earlier) did so in 2012, but those wins came under different captains. PBKS beat KKR at Eden Gardens under Adam Gilchrist before defeating MI and CSK under David Hussey.

Hence, with RCB's win over MI on Monday, Patidar became the first captain to achieve this feat in a single season.

Patidar was named the Player of the Match for his 64 off 32 balls in the match against MI. At the post-match presentation ceremony, however, the Bengaluru skipper decided to dedicate his award to the bowlers of his team instead.

"That was a really amazing match. the way the bowlers have shown courage, it was amazing. To be honest, this award goes to the bowling unit because it's not easy to stop a batting unit on this ground, so the credit goes to them. The way the fast bowlers executed their plans was great. The way Krunal has bowled was amazing. In the last over, it was not easy, I think the way he has bowled and the courage he has shown is amazing," he said.

"At that time, it was clear that we have to take the game deep. So, the discussion was to take the game deep and use KP's one over at the last. The wicket was good and the ball was coming on nicely to the bat. After the Hardik Pandya over, I went all out. The wrist spinner is one of the main bowlers because they are wicket-taking and the way he (Suyash Sharma) bowled was great," Patidar added.