Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Eden Gardens Awaits Narine vs Pooran Battle
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders will be taking on Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2025 match on Tuesday
KKR vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2025 LIVE Cricket Updates© BCCI
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025, Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders will be taking on Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2025 match on Tuesday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. KKR will be coming to this clash after registering a big 80-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous match. LSG, on the other hand, defeated the five-time champions Mumbai Indians by 12 runs. Currently, KKR are positioned at the fifth spot with two victories in four games while LSG are in the sixth place with same amount of points. Both the teams will be eager to get two crucial points in this match. (Live Scorecard)
IPL 2025 Live Updates - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Score, straight from Kolkata:
- 14:54 (IST)KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 Live: Pitch report"It is a fresh pitch, a little extreme on one side of the square so the dimensions are lopsided. On the right is a 57m boundary, while the left side is 70m. Straight is 69m. It is an interesting pitch which has a lot of grass, but when you touch it, it does feel rigid like the lawn mover has gone through it and cut the tops of it. Will it grip and hold during the day? Maybe it will and that could make it a little tricky to bat. There are some overhead conditions, doubt it will produce rain though. This surface won’t change much but as a captain, you’d rather bat on it and take on the short boundary. The captains need to be well aware of that. This has been a high scoring venue, but since it is a day game, it might not be as high as we are used to," reckon Matthew Hayden and Deep Dasgupta.
- 14:44 (IST)KKR vs LSG Live: Narine vs Rathi - Interesting battleKKR know that Sunil Narine's importance is not just about scoring runs. With Narine and Rathi in opposite camps, it will be fascinating to see who outshines the other -- the master or the apprentice. Digvesh Rathi, who was spotted after a strong Delhi Premier League showing, now finds himself against the man who 'shaped his cricketing dream'.
- 14:37 (IST)KKR vs LSG Live: Mixed campaign for both teamsBoth sides are locked at four points from as many games -- two wins apiece -- going into the contest. For the home side, it has been a season of mixed returns so far. After early defeats to Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians, KKR roared back to form in their last outing -- a commanding win over Sunrisers Hyderabad -- following a long-awaited middle-order resurgence.
- 14:17 (IST)IPL 2025 Live Updates: Anrich Nortje To Return?Anrich Nortje, who was 'close to full fitness' before the last game for Kolkata Knight Riders, looked absolutely fit in the nets ahead of the LSG clash. While there's no official information yet, he does look ready to be thrown in the mix.
- 14:09 (IST)KKR vs LSG Live: Pooran vs Narine Battle To Decide Fate?Lucknow Super Giants' superstar Nicholas Pooran has been in sublime form this campaign. The Knight Riders would need to keep him quiet if they are to win the contest. Sunil Narine, Pooran's compatriot, has managed to keep the West Indian silent in the past. He would be key to KKR's plans against the free-flowing batter.
- 14:05 (IST)IPL 2025 Live: High-Octane Clash In Eden GardensHello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2025 league-stage match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants from the Eden Gardens. The two team occupy mid-table slots, having secured 2 wins and 2 losses each from their first four matches. It's been a topsy-turvy campaign for both LSG and KKR but they have an opportunity to make things right today in the first match of the double-header.
