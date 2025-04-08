KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 Live: Pitch report

"It is a fresh pitch, a little extreme on one side of the square so the dimensions are lopsided. On the right is a 57m boundary, while the left side is 70m. Straight is 69m. It is an interesting pitch which has a lot of grass, but when you touch it, it does feel rigid like the lawn mover has gone through it and cut the tops of it. Will it grip and hold during the day? Maybe it will and that could make it a little tricky to bat. There are some overhead conditions, doubt it will produce rain though. This surface won’t change much but as a captain, you’d rather bat on it and take on the short boundary. The captains need to be well aware of that. This has been a high scoring venue, but since it is a day game, it might not be as high as we are used to," reckon Matthew Hayden and Deep Dasgupta.