Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE Score, IPL 2025: MS Dhoni In Focus Once Again As CSK Look To Bounce Back vs PBKS
Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE Score, IPL 2025: CSK have lost three consecutive matches and are in desperate need of a win vs PBKS.
PBKS vs CSK LIVE Score, IPL 2025
Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE Updates, IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be desperate to get back to winning ways as they take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their IPL 2025 match at Mullanpur on Tuesday. CSK are languishing towards the bottom of the table, having been outplayed in three successive games. A lot of retirement rumours have surrounded CSK talisman MS Dhoni, but he will be under pressure to form. On the other end, Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS will be hoping to register their first victory at home. (Live Scorecard)
IPL 2025 LIVE Updates - Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE Score
- 18:14 (IST)PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2025 LIVE: Can PBKS' overseas stars step up?Perhaps the biggest worry for Punjab Kings will be the form of overseas Australian duo Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis. The duo cost the franchise in excess of Rs 15 crore combined, but have not been able to step up yet.However, Maxwell and Stoinis have both played iconic match-winning knocks against CSK in the past!
- 18:08 (IST)PBKS vs CSK LIVE: Shreyas Iyer in form!Punjab Kings shelled out a whopping Rs 26.75 crore for Shreyas Iyer in IPL 2025, and so far, it seems to be a masterstroke! Shreyas smashed a superb 97 in their first game, and then followed it up with a knock of 52. Yes, he did not in their previous game, but he seems to have improved Punjab Kings enormously.
- 17:55 (IST)PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2025 LIVE: Dhoni's formMS Dhoni has made a fair amount of runs so far this season, but they've not come at a point to help CSK. Here's how his stats look in IPL 2025:vs MI: 0* off 2vs RCB: 30* off 16vs RR: 16 off 11vs DC: 30 off 26Strike rate of 138 in 4 games, with many runs coming when the game was out of reach.
- 17:47 (IST)PBKS vs CSK LIVE: Can Punjab Kings return to winning ways?Punjab Kings made a great start to the season. They narrowly defeated Gujarat Titans, and then swept aside LSG with ease. But they were comprehensively beaten by Rajasthan Royals, exposing some flaws in a good-looking squad.
- 17:46 (IST)PBKS vs CSK LIVE: CSK's poor formChennai Super Kings started off with a classic low-scoring win against Mumbai Indians at home, but it has gone pear-shaped since then. One big factor has been that CSK have had to chase in every single match, and they've fallen short badly.In particular, the match against DC saw the CSK batters show very little intent, with Vijay Shankar and Dhoni stuck at the crease.
- 17:35 (IST)PBKS vs CSK LIVE: Focus on MS DhoniWill MS Dhoni retire? What position will MS Dhoni bat in? These are questions on the lips of CSK and IPL fans for a few weeks now. Dhoni hasn't been able to deliver with the bat so far this year. Can this be the game when the constant rumours are silenced? Undoubtedly, he'll be the biggest focus of the night.
- 17:34 (IST)PBKS vs CSK LIVE: CSK in dreadful formChennai Super Kings are in tragic form. They've lost three games in a row, and what's worse, they've not put up much of a fight either. Form of their stalwarts is under serious question, and they need to pick up a win to stop their season from falling apart.
