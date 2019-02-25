Andre Russell has been included in the Windies squad for the final two One-Day Internationals (ODIs) against England. After two matches, the five-match series is currently level at 1-1. The hard-hitting Windies all-rounder will replace front line pacer Kemar Roach, who has been ruled out of the series due to a back injury. However, chief selector Courtney Browne admitted that although Russell will add value to the squad, his bowling might be limited due to a knee problem.

"We believe Russell will add value to the squad," said former Windies wicket-keeper Browne.

"We are well aware that although Andre's bowling may be limited due to a knee problem, his tremendous batting ability to power the ball in the back end of the game will be an asset to the team."

Windies Cricket also tweeted about the all-rounder's inclusion in the squad and said, "Andre Russell has struck 91 fours and 54 massive sixes in his ODI career so far. He returns to the WINDIES squad for the 4th and 5th ODI matches in Grenada and St. Lucia."

#WIvENG Andre Russell has struck 91 fours and 54 massive sixes in his ODI career so far. He returns to the WINDIES squad for the 4th and 5th ODI matches in Grenada and St. Lucia. #MenInMaroon #ItsOurGame #Superman pic.twitter.com/LEloIurHYm — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) February 25, 2019

Russell has featured in 52 ODIs for his national team. He has scored 998 in this format with a high score of an unbeaten 92. The 30-year-old also boasts a brilliant strike rate of 130.45 and can prove to be a match-winner on his day.

With the ball, Russell has picked 65 ODI wickets with the best bowling figures of four for 35.

The Windies' performances in the opening two matches and their preceding 2-1 Test series victory have raised hopes that they could be surprise title challengers at this year's World Cup in England and Wales, which starts on May 30.

(With AFP inputs)