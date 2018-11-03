 
India vs West Indies 2018 04 Oct 18 to 11 Nov 18

All-Rounder Andre Russell "Misses Connecting Flight", Could Miss 1st T20I vs India

Updated: 03 November 2018 20:18 IST

Andre Russell was included in the Windies T20I squad along with Keiron Pollard and Darren Bravo.

Andre Russell was not part of Windies' ODI team due to injury. © AFP

India will take on the Windies in the first match of the Twenty20 International (T20I) series on Sunday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata but explosive all-rounder Andre Russell is yet to join the visitors for the first match of the series. Russell was included in the team along with Keiron Pollard and Darren Bravo but the 30-year-old has still not managed to reach Kolkata. Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) local manager Moin Bin Moksud, attache to the Windies team, has revealed that Russell missed his connecting flight from Dubai to Kolkata on Friday morning.

"Russell was supposed to come via Dubai. As far as I know, he missed the connecting flight," Moin Bin Moksud was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

"Seven players including Brathwaite arrived via London on November 1. I don't have an update on Russell yet," he added.

Windies team media manager Trinidadian Naasira Mohammed refused to comment on Russell's status when asked why he was not seen in practice with the team.

"No comments, you will be sent a press release later," Naasira told IANS soon after skipper Carlos Brathwaite finished his pre-match media interaction.

A vital cog in Windies' wheel, Russell also plies his trade for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and was a key member of the team that won the title in 2014.

Russell was not part of Windies' ODI team due to injury, according to a release sent by Windies Cricket.

The 30-year old Jamaican was part of the team which lost the T20I series 1-2 to Bangladesh in the United States of America.

(With IANS Inputs)

  • The first T20I will take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday
  • Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team
  • Carlos Brathwaite will lead the Windies team the 3-match T20I series
