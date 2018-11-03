India will take on the Windies in the first match of the Twenty20 International (T20I) series on Sunday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata but explosive all-rounder Andre Russell is yet to join the visitors for the first match of the series. Russell was included in the team along with Keiron Pollard and Darren Bravo but the 30-year-old has still not managed to reach Kolkata. Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) local manager Moin Bin Moksud, attache to the Windies team, has revealed that Russell missed his connecting flight from Dubai to Kolkata on Friday morning.

"Russell was supposed to come via Dubai. As far as I know, he missed the connecting flight," Moin Bin Moksud was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

"Seven players including Brathwaite arrived via London on November 1. I don't have an update on Russell yet," he added.

Windies team media manager Trinidadian Naasira Mohammed refused to comment on Russell's status when asked why he was not seen in practice with the team.

"No comments, you will be sent a press release later," Naasira told IANS soon after skipper Carlos Brathwaite finished his pre-match media interaction.

A vital cog in Windies' wheel, Russell also plies his trade for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and was a key member of the team that won the title in 2014.

Russell was not part of Windies' ODI team due to injury, according to a release sent by Windies Cricket.

The 30-year old Jamaican was part of the team which lost the T20I series 1-2 to Bangladesh in the United States of America.

