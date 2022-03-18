England all-rounder Ben Stokes is considered as one of the best all-rounders going around in world cricket today, and the left-handed batter was at his very best in the first innings of the ongoing second Test against West Indies. Stokes blasted 120 runs off 128 balls with the help of 11 fours and 6 sixes to help England post 507 for nine declared. During the course of the knock, Stokes managed to join a list of elite players.

With the help of his sterling knock in Barbados, Stokes went past the 5000-run mark in the longest format of the game. The all-rounder also has 170 Test wickets to his name and he became only the fifth cricketer to have more than 5,000 runs and 100 wickets in the longest format of the game.

Stokes has achieved the milestone in just 78 Tests and joined Gary Sobers, Ian Botham, Kapil Dev and Jacques Kallis in the list.

In the ongoing Test between England and the West Indies, Joe Root went on to score 153 runs, and as a result, he brought up his 12th 150+ score in Tests. Root now has more 150+ scores than contemporaries Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson and Steve Smith.

At stumps at Day 2 of the ongoing second Test, West Indies were 71/1, still trailing by 436 runs. Kraigg Brathwaite (28 not out) and Shamarh Brooks (31 not out) were unbeaten at the crease.

For England, Matthew Fisher, making his Test debut, got the lone wicket for England as he dismissed John Campbell.