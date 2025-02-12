Up 2-0 in the series, the Indian cricket team hosts England for the third and final ODI at Ahmedabad on Wednesday. With the fate of the series already sealed, expect India skipper Rohit Sharma to try a few fresh places in the playing XI. The likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, and Arshdeep Singh could all get a chance to play, especially keeping the team's ICC Champions Trophy participation in mind. There is bound to be a special focus on Virat Kohli too as the entire country awaits his return to form.

At the top, India aren't expected to make any changes, with Rohit Sharma set to open with Shubman Gill. Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer are to follow at the No. 3 and the No. 4 spot. Yashasvi Jaiswal could also be given another shot at the top, though he is no longer a part of India's revised Champions Trophy squad. Hence, Gill is likely to hold his spot alongside Rohit.

Axar Patel, who has been playing at the No. 5 spot since the start of the series, could see himself being replaced by Kuldeep Yadav. The wrist-spinner is part of India's Champions Trophy squad, and hence, giving him game time is crucial to the team's plans for Dubai.

Another change that could take place in the team is a straight swap between KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant. Rahul hasn't been in the best of form this series, but Pant has also earned the right to stake his claim for the wicket-keeper's role.

Arshdeep Singh, who hasn't featured in the series so far, could also get a change in the playing XI, in place of Harshit Rana, who has already cemented his place in India's squad for the Champions Trophy.

The 3rd ODI would probably be about Team India looking at different options for the Champions Trophy. Hence, expect skipper Rohit to make three changes.

India's likely XI vs England, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul/Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel/Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh/Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami