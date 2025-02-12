Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st ODI, Live Streaming: Sri Lanka will be taking on Australia in the first ODI of the two-match series on Wednesday in Colombo. Both the teams recently squared off against each other in a two-match Test series, where Australia emerged victorious by claiming a clean sweep. However, the Lankans will now be aiming to bounce back in the ODIs. The Champions Trophy begins on February 19 in Pakistan and Dubai, and 50-over world champions Australia are in a group with England, South Africa and Afghanistan.

Sri Lanka did not qualify for the Champions Trophy after a dismal ninth-place finish at the World Cup in India in 2023.

Both ODIs will be played as day games, a rarity in modern cricket. The floodlights in Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium are out of action as part of renovations ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted with India.

When will the Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st ODI match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st ODI match will be played on Wednesday, February 12.

Where will the Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st ODI match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st ODI match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Advertisement

What time will the Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st ODI match start?

The Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st ODI match will start at 10:00 AM (9:30 AM) toss.

Which TV channels will telecast the Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st ODI match?

The Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st ODI match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Advertisement

Where to follow the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st ODI match?

The Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st ODI match will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

(With AFP Inputs)