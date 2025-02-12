The recent turn of events in the Indian ODI team has been quite dramatic. After Jasprit Bumrah's injury became a catch-22 situation, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee decided not to take him to Dubai for the ICC Champions Trophy, naming Harshit Rana, who made his ODI debut in the England series, as his replacement. Another surprise awaited the Indian cricketing spectrum as opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal was dropped for mystery spinner Vaun Chakravarthy, courtesy of the latter's exemplary performances in the T20I assignment against England.

The changes in the Indian squad for the ICC event have been openly questioned on social media, especially considering certain recent events. Jaiswal opened with Rohit in the first ODI against England, but not as a replacement for Virat Kohli, who missed the match due to an injury. Jaiswal was preferred over Shreyas Iyer by the Indian think tank but the latter's quick-fire fifty in the match changed the entire structure.

Now, as the selection committee looked to make space for Chakravarthy, it was Jaiswal who was sacrificed, though he has been made a part of the reserves for the global event.

Jaiswal is among the non-travelling reserves along with Shivam Dube (like-for-like for Hardik Pandya) and Mohammed Siraj (like-for-like for Mohammed Shami).

The inclusion of Harshit and Chakravarthy, however, does hint at the sort of power head coach Gautam Gambhir holds in the selection meeting at present. According to a report in PTI, the two picks in this Champions Trophy squad are based on Gambhir's recommendations -- Rana and Chakravarthy -- both of whom coincidentally are also part of IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders.

Chakravarthy, who has been very successful in T20Is, made his ODI debut in Cuttack based on his T20 form and the KKR bowler is a personal favourite of head coach Gambhir.

The Indian team will now be heading into the Champions Trophy with as many as 5 spinners in the squad. While only three of them are expected to play at a given moment, the selection of players does leave the well-wishers worried over the lack of options in the batting unit.

With Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill set to open, India have no back-up opener, unless KL Rahul is being seen as a floater who can fill-in any void in the team. In the middle-order, Rishabh Pant is the only back-up, considering the management opts for the same XI that featured in the second ODI against England in Cuttack.

The selection committee could've also selected Chakravarthy in place of Washington Sundar, who hasn't played a single game in the England ODI series. But, he too seems to be enjoying coach Gambhir's full backing.