Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st ODI, Live Score Updates
Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st ODI, Live Updates: Sri Lanka will be taking on Australia in the first ODI of the two-match series on Wednesday in Colombo.
Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st ODI, Live Updates© AFP
Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st ODI, Live Updates: Sri Lanka will be taking on Australia in the first ODI of the two-match series on Wednesday in Colombo. This series will be the last practice for Australia for the upcoming Champions Trophy. Sri Lanka did not qualify for the Champions Trophy after a dismal ninth-place finish at the World Cup in India in 2023. The Champions Trophy begins on February 19 in Pakistan and Dubai, and 50-over world champions Australia are in a group with England, South Africa and Afghanistan. Australia face Sri Lanka in Colombo on Wednesday and Friday, fresh from a dominant 2-0 Test series sweep. (Live Scorecard)
1st ODI, Australia in Sri Lanka, 2 ODI Series, 2025, Feb 12, 2025
Play In Progress
SL
30/3 (5.2)
AUS
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 5.63
Batsman
Kamindu Mendis
5 (6)
Charith Asalanka
0* (0)
Bowler
Spencer Johnson
22/1 (3)
Aaron Hardie
8/2 (2.2)
SL vs AUS, 1st ODI, Live Updates
No run.
No run.
Three slips away for the skipper! Length, around off, Charith Asalanka blocks it off the back foot.
The Sri Lankan captain, Charith Asalanka comes out to bat.
OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! It was just a matter of time indeed as another Sri Lankan batter falls nicking it behind without any footwork! Aaron Hardie keeps hitting that hard length, around off. Generates a good amount of away seam movement from off, Kusal Mendis again, shows no foot movement to the direction of the ball and just pokes the ball deviating away from him. A healthy outside edge is found and Matthew Short makes no mistake in pouching it at first slip. Kusal Mendis departs for 19 (17) and Sri Lanka are teetering at 30/3.
EDGED AND FOUR! Kusal is living dangerously at the moment! Length, nipping back into the right-hander and squares the batter for room. Kusal Mendis with barely any footwork, outside edges it away and past the right of the second slip for a boundary.
Back of a length, on top of off and middle, blocked off straight by Kamindu. Three boundaries from this over, overall 13 runs.
FOUR! Nice shot! Width on offer, outside off on a length, Kamindu Mendis gets all he wants - height, width and pace, Kamindu Mendis executes a square cut through backward point for a boundary.
Hard length, skidding quickly off the surface, on the body with some extra bounce. Kamindu Mendis is cramped up for room and the ball pings his body, before rolling to the slips.
Length ball, angling on the pads, Kusal Mendis tucks it across in front of mid on and rushes to the other end. Aaron Hardie runs forward, picks and throws at the bowler's end, but misses. Kusal Mendis dives to get home at the other end.
EDGED AND FOUR! Not a bad ball at all from Spencer Johnson, full and nipping away from the right-hander. Kusal Mendis with no footwork, gets squared up and the ball goes off the outside edge, rolls between the gully and the slip fielders for a boundary at deep third.
FOUR! Clever shot! Pitched up, full and angling in from middle, Kusal Mendis picks it up well and chips it over mid on for a boundary. Not exactly from the middle of the bat, but Kusal just manages to clear the in-field to find the fence.
BEATEN! A gentle-paced delivery, on a length, around off and slightly nipping away, Kamindu Mendis plays inside the line to block but the ball zips past the outside edge.
On middle on a length, at 129 kph, Kamindu Mendis works it across to square leg.
Another one that swings away, full and on off, Kusal Mendis presses forward and blocks off the outer half of the bat. The ball rolls through point for a single.
Hits the deck hard at 130 kph, on a hard length, Kusal nudges it across to mid-wicket.
BEATEN! A snorter of a delivery from Hardie, bowled short and around off, swinging away, Kusal Mendis does not commit on the front foot and gets squared up, and the ball beats the outside edge.
Short of a good length, outside off, Kamindu Mendis tucks it across wide of mid-wicket for a quick single. Gets off the mark!
Back of a length, on the stumps, Kusal Mendis responds with a solid front foot defence to end the over.
On the top of the middle, on a length, Kusal Mendis gets right behind it and taps it on the surface.