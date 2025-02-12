Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st ODI, Live Updates: Sri Lanka will be taking on Australia in the first ODI of the two-match series on Wednesday in Colombo. This series will be the last practice for Australia for the upcoming Champions Trophy. Sri Lanka did not qualify for the Champions Trophy after a dismal ninth-place finish at the World Cup in India in 2023. The Champions Trophy begins on February 19 in Pakistan and Dubai, and 50-over world champions Australia are in a group with England, South Africa and Afghanistan. Australia face Sri Lanka in Colombo on Wednesday and Friday, fresh from a dominant 2-0 Test series sweep. (Live Scorecard)