Pakistan captain Babar Azam played a classy knock of 103 runs in the first ODI vs West Indies to set up a strong chase for his team but he was dismissed when Pakistan were at 237 and still needed 69 more runs to win the match in just 51 deliveries. Babar's dismissal was followed close by the departures of the well-set Mohammad Rizwan and the experienced Shadab Khan.

That left the left-handed duo of Khushdil Shah and Mohammad Nawaz in the middle. While it was Khushdil who eventually made the difference with an unbeaten knock of 41, the winning runs came from the willow of Nawaz.

The batter slapped a huge six straight over the bowler's head in the final over and that left the Pakistan dressing in celebration mode.

It was a tense chase and the winning runs led to celebrations inside the dressing room as the players heaved a sigh of relief.

Pakistan will look to wrap up the series in the second match.

Skipper Babar Azam is in the middle of a purple patch as he has now score 4 centuries in his last 5 ODIs and all of them have been scores in excess of 50. He will be under the spotlight again.