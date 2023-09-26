Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim got dismissed in a bizarre manner that left the social media stunned during the third one-day international against New Zealand at Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Tuesday. During the 16th over of the Bangladesh innings, Mushfiqur chopped a delivery from Lockie Ferguson towards his stumps and in desperation to stop himself from getting dismissed, he decided to kick the ball away. However, before he could complete the save, the ball crashed into the stumps and he ended up disturbing them even more with his boots. There was slight confusion regarding the nature of the dismissal but it was given bowled by the umpires.

Earlier, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and elected to bat.

New Zealand eye their first series win in Bangladesh in 15 years, having taken a 1-0 lead in the series thanks to their 86-run win in the second match on Saturday.

The first match was washed out by rain.

Bangladesh initially rested key players, but with the series at stake, they brought back stalwarts Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Shoriful Islam.

Liton Das, who led in the first two matches, was rested while Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, and Mustafizur Rahman were left out.

New Zealand handed over an ODI debut to Dean Foxcroft for Chad Bowes, and brought Adam Milne for Kyle Jamieson in their two changes.

The match is last for both teams before the World Cup starts in India on October 5.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Zakir Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed.

New Zealand: Lockie Ferguson (capt), Finn Allen, Tom Blundell, Dean Foxcroft, Trent Boult, Cole McConchie, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Will Young, Adam Milne.

(With AFP inputs)