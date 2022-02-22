Rishabh Pant the cricketer is known for his daredevilry with a bat in hand. Pant has made a name for himself in international cricket with his penchant for unorthodox shots, which produce maximum impact. While he has payed the price for playing such high risk shots too, no one can deny the fact that Pant is a great entertainer as a batter. Before making it big in the Indian team, Pant showcased his full range of shots in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for his franchise Delhi Capitals.

Pant's association with the franchise started way back in 2016 when he set the IPL stage on fire as a precocious young talent. The franchise has since backed him and he is now Delhi's highest run-getter ever and also the team captain.

DC on Tuesday took to Twitter to share a video of Pant playing billiards. From the looks of it, Pant seems to be quite good at the table sport as he can be seen hitting some "unorthodox shots".

Pant has seen a gradual change in the team's fortunes, with DC making it to the play-offs in the last three seasons, the last one coming under his captaincy. He was retained by the franchise ahead of the mega auction and will be looking to take the team to its maiden title in IPL 2022.

He was part of the Indian team that recently swept West Indies 3-0 in both ODIs and T20Is. He has been given a break for the T20I series against Sri Lanka but will be back on duty for the two-match Test series against the Lankans.