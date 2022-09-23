Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam roared back to form on Thursday with a classy hundred against England in the second T20I in Karachi. Babar, who had a below-par Asia Cup campaign, scored an unbeaten 110 off just 66 balls and was involved in an 203*-run stand with fellow opener Mohammad Rizwan (88*, 51 balls). It is the highest opening stand while chasing in T20s. The duo broke their own record of 197 runs (vs South Africa, 2021). For Babar, who hit five sixes and 11 fours, in his innings, this was his second T20I ton - first from Pakistan to reach the milestone. Courtesy the great display, Pakistan chased down a 200-run target in 19.3 overs with 10 wickets to spare.

Watch: Babar Azam hits terrific ton

Earlier, England's stand-in skipper Moeen Ali struck a rapid half-century to lead his team to 199-5 against Pakistan in the second T20 international in Karachi on Thursday. Moeen smashed four sixes and as many fours in his 23-ball 55 not out after England opted to bat first after winning the toss at National Stadium.

Ben Duckett (43), Harry Brook (31) and Alex Hales (30) also contributed to the run-fest as England hammered 119 in the last 10 overs. Moeen hit two towering sixes off pacer Mohammad Hasnain's last two deliveries of the innings.

England, who are on their first tour of Pakistan in 17 years, won the first game by six wickets, also in Karachi on Tuesday, to take a 1-0 lead in the seven-match series. After Pakistan's win, the series is now level 1-1.