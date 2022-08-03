The schedule for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 was announced on Tuesday, and the tournament will see arch-rivals India and Pakistan face each other in Group A fixture on August 28 in Dubai. In all likelihood, these two teams will clash once again in the Super 4s stage later in the tournament. India and Pakistan will face each other for the first time since the T20 World Cup last year, which saw the Babar Azam-led side defeating the then Virat Kohli-led team.

As fans anticipate the clash between India and Pakistan, former India batter Wasim Jaffer shared a hilarious meme from the hit Netflix show 'Narcos', predicting the happiness of the broadcasters.

Taking to Twitter, Jaffer wrote: "2 India v Pak games in Asia Cup. Meanwhile broadcasters: #INDvPAK."

Meanwhile broadcasters: #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/2Uf9pkL53d — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 2, 2022

Earlier, it was confirmed that Asia Cup will be hosted by Sri Lanka in the UAE. The tournament was moved out of Sri Lanka due to the ongoing economic crisis.

The match against Pakistan would be India's first fixture in the upcoming Asia Cup, and after this match, the Rohit Sharma-led side will face off against a Qualifier. After the group stage fixtures, there would be a Super 4 phase, and the best two teams will progress to the finals.

Earlier, while announcing the move of shifting the Asia Cup from Sri Lanka to UAE, the Asian Cricket Council President Jay Shah said: "Considering the prevailing situation in Sri Lanka, the ACC after extensive deliberation has unanimously concluded that it would be appropriate to relocate the tournament from Sri Lanka to the UAE," the ACC said in a statement."

"Every effort was made to host the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka and the decision to shift the venue to the UAE was taken after much deliberation. The UAE will be the new venue while Sri Lanka will continue to retain hosting rights," he added.