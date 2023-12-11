The huge controversy erupted last week during a Legends League Cricket (LLC) match as former India teammates S Sreesanth and Gautam Gambhir went head-to-head against each other. In a series of videos and social media posts, the former India pacer claimed that Gambhir called himself a 'fixer' during the match. On the other hand, the former opening batter has given no reaction, amid some serious allegations by Sreesanth. However, he has now taken a subtle dig at Sreesanth.

During a "wrong answers only" session with Sportskeeda, Gambhir was asked to name one bowler he was afraid of facing. He had wry smile on his face as he took Sreesanth's name.

While Sreesanth explained his side of the matter on social media, Gambhir only took to Instagram, sharing a cryptic post. The caption of the post read: "Smile when the world is all about attention!". Sreesanth, however, wasn't pleased and wrote a comment on Gambhir's post, asking if he was "above Supreme Court".

"You have exceeded the boundaries of a sportsman and a brother, and above all, you represent the people. Yet, you continue to engage in conflicts with every cricketer. What is the matter with you? All I did was smile and observe, and you labelled me a fixer? Seriously? Are you above the Supreme Court? You have no authority to speak in such a manner and say whatever you please. You even verbally abused the umpires, and yet you speak of smiling? You are an arrogant and utterly classless individual who lacks any form of respect for those who supported you. Until yesterday, I always held respect for you and your family," Sreesanth wrote in the comments section of Gambhir's post.

Last week, NDTV sources confirmed that Sreesanth has been issued a notice by the Legends League Cricket commissioner over his social media outburst.

As per the legal notice issued by LLC, Sreesanth's rant on social media about the on-field incident was a 'breach of contract'. The notice is believed to have said that no dialogue is possible with Sreesanth until he removes all videos he has posted on social media. The notice also said to have stressed that the on-field umpires did not report mention use of any expletives by Gambhir on the field.

With the matter taking a legal turn, the controversy has become more complex.