Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has remained in the news for plenty of off-the-field drama, as his personal life became a public talking point. As the news of Chahal and Dhanashree Verma seeking divorce broke, plenty was said and written about what happened behind the scenes. Ahead of the final court appearance of the duo, Chahal was spotted wearing a black t-shirt, with "Be Your Own Sugar Daddy" written on it in white. The text was interpreted as a message to Dhanashree by many. The cricketer has now confirmed that it indeed was.

Talking about the message on the t-shirt, Chahal said in a chat with Raj Shamani, "Mereko nahi karna tha drama (I didn't want to do any drama). I just wanted to give one message and maine woh de diya (which I gave through the T-shirt)."

Chahal further said that he hadn't initially planned to wear such a t-shirt to the court hearing. But later, something happened from the 'other end' that prompted him to do so.

"Kyunki saamne se kuch cheez hua tha, aur mera pehle mann nahi tha. Fir saamne se kuch hua toh fir maine kaaha ab sambhaal lo, ab mujhe nahi parwah kisi ki. Maine na kisi ko abuse kra, bus mujhe message dena tha (Something happened from the other side, and I didn't initially intend to respond. But then something happened, and I thought, 'Enough is enough, now I don't care about anyone.' I didn't abuse anyone; I just wanted to convey my message)," he shared.

It was rumoured that Dhanashree was seeking Rs 60 crore in alimony, though the claim was denied by her family later. Chahal admitted that the negotiation process was difficult but he did manage to 'sign a good deal' in the end. "I had signed a good deal," Chahal said, but didn't delve deep into the alimony details.

Chahal and Dhanashree got married in December 2020 after meeting each other for the first time during the Covid-19 pandemic when the cricketer approached her for dance lessons. The couple's divorce was confirmed earlier this year.