South Africa Champions pulled off another thrilling win in the World Championship of Legends (WCL), beating Australia Champions in the second semi-final at Edgbaston on Thursday. With Australia needing three off the final ball while chasing 187, Proteas great AB de Villiers produced a magic throw to deny them a place in the final. Wayne Parnell bowled a yorker but Dan Christian charged down to convert it into a full toss, hitting it down the ground towards de Villiers at long-on.

Christian and Nathan Coulter-Nile tried to steal a double, which would've levelled the scores and taken the match to a bowl out. However, de Villiers pulled off a near perfect throw from the deep, which was gathered by Parnell, who almost made a mess of it before eventually affecting the run-out.

Australian Legends needed 3 runs off 1 ball & AB de Villiers pulled off a perfect throw to take South Africa legends to the finals of the WCL 2025.



Talk about clutchnessss.

The result meant that South Africa will now face Pakistan Champions in the final. Pakistan reached the final after India Champions refused to play their semi-final, owing to cross-border tensions between the two countries.

Notably, the Indian Champions side, consisting of stars like Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Robin Uthappa, Yusuf Pathan, etc, had earlier also refused to play their group stage m

Sporting relations between both nations have once again deteriorated due to a terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir earlier in April this year, which was followed by an 'Operation Sindoor' by the Indian Armed Forces in retaliation for the attack.

However, things, at least for now, look normal in international cricket, with both teams set to face each other in the Asia Cup in the UAE on September 14, while the Indian women's team will be playing their ICC Women's World Cup clash against the arch-rivals on October 6 in Colomb.

