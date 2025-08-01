After plenty of talk about the 'spirit of cricket' over the last couple of games in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, it was India's Karun Nair who showed why cricket is called the 'Gentleman's Game'. On Day 1 of the 5th Test against England at the Kennington Oval, India's Karun Nair seemingly refused to take a 4th run after veteran pacer Chris Woakes hurt his shoulder while trying to save a boundary. After taking three runs, Nair had the chance to run for 4th, but he signalled to partner Washington Sundar against doing so.

Nair's gesture was lauded by many fans on social media, with some even highlighting what true 'spirit of cricket' means.

My respect for Karun Nair has increased even more for his kind act. He could've ran 4 runs easily but didn't as he saw Christopher Woakes lying helplessly on the ground in pain pic.twitter.com/WdnzpHqJjT — Troll cricket unlimitedd (@TUnlimitedd) July 31, 2025

While fielding, Woakes chased a ball from mid-off towards the boundary, and his left hand appeared to slip on the damp outfield while he tried steadying himself. He landed badly on his left shoulder and was down on the ground, clutching it in pain. Following some immediate medical attention, he walked off the field using his sweater as a makeshift sling.

As far as Woakes' injury is concerned, the veteran pacer looks set to miss the remainder of the game. Woakes is the only England pacer to have featured in every single game since the start of the series. However, his campaign came to an end in a cruel manner on Thursday.

"It doesn't look great," fellow pace bowler Gus Atkinson told BBC Sport after the first day's play. "I will be surprised if he takes any part in the game."

Atkinson added: "It's the last game of the series and when anyone gets injured it's a shame. We're hoping it's not too bad. Whatever it is, he will get full support from everyone."

During the course of the series, Woakes has been underwhelming bowler, taking 11 wickets at a poor average of 52.18, with best figures of 3/84.

Atkinson, who is playing his first Test of the series following a hamstring strain, said that he is "ready to push the limits" in case Woakes does not take any further part.

