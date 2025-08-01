Team India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate opened up on the unfortunate run out of captain Shubman Gill on Day 1 of the 5th Test against England at The Oval. Gill showed signs of promise while batting under tough conditions, but a momentarily lapse in concentration ended his knock. He misjudged a single and was run out for 21 off 35 balls by returning England pacer Gus Atkinson. Speaking at a press conference after Stumps on Day 1, ten Doeschate defended Gill, but admitted that the run out must've been frustrating for the player as he is enjoying the form of his life.

"I'm assuming not as frustrating as it is for him. He's in the touch of his life. Again, today he made batting look really easy for the 40 minutes or whatever he was out there. But you know, these mistakes do happen. England actually bowled nicely in that little spell," said the former Dutch international.

Doeschate also emphasised the importance of strike rotation, suggesting that the run out came from a place of intent rather than carelessness.

"I guess it's getting that balance right of trying to keep the pressure on the bowlers and the fielders, and taking the runs where you can. But that's a misjudgment of a run. And I think given what he's done in the first four Tests, we'll let him get away with that one," he added.

On Day 1, Gill shattered legendary Sunil Gavaskar's record for the most runs by an Indian captain in a Test series. In 1978-79, the "Little Master" had garnered 732 runs during a home series against the West Indies, during six Tests and nine innings at an average of 91.50, with four centuries and a fifty. His best score was 205.

Gill breezed past Gavaskar by piling up 737 runs in nine innings at an average of 92.12, with four centuries in nine innings and his best score of 269. Notably, Gill is also the highest run-getter in the five-match contest. The 25-year-old stands 38 runs shy of becoming the Indian with the most runs in a bilateral Test series, a record which Gavaskar holds.

He could have achieved the feat during the first innings after flaunting his robust technique under London's gloomy sky. However, in a lapse of concentration, Atkinson picked the ball and sent the timber rattling to have Gill run out on 21(35). After Gill's return, Karun Nair steadied the sinking ship with his unbeaten 52(98) to steer India to 204/6 at the end of the day's play.

