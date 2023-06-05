Widely seen as the 'next big thing' in world cricket, Shubman Gill's stocks have soared through the roof over the last few months. No matter the format, the opening batter has delivered performances that many at his age can only imagine. Naturally, the batter has drawn comparisons with greats like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif, during a discussion on the topic, said that comparisons between Gill and Kohli won't be fair as the latter still has some 'weaknesses'.

"Sachin was also a very organised batter. If I compare Sachin and Virat, the latter still has some weaknesses. He was out of form when he went to England (in 2014). James Anderson troubled him a lot outside the off stump and he had not answers to it. He was a total flop in that series," said Kaif in a chat on Sportskeeda.

Hence, Kaif is of the opinion that comparisons between Gill and Tendulkar are more apt as both have a similar technique.

"I feel Gill's technique is similar to Tendulkar. It is very difficult to get him out at this point of time. There seems to be no weakness in his game. Virat and Sachin both are legends. I have played with both, but Kohli has his weaknesses," he said.

"Gill is on the path of becoming a great like Sachin when it comes to technique and mental strength," Kaif added.

Having done wonders back home, both in the national colours and for his IPL franchise Gujarat Titans, Gill would need to shift focus to the longest format of the game in challenging English conditions as India take on Australia in the final of the ICC World Test Championship.