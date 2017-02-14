 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Virat Kohli Biggest Threat But Game Plan In Place: Steve Smith

Updated: 14 February 2017 14:13 IST

Australia had been decimated 0-4 when they were in India last time. This time, while aware of the 'Virat Kohli' challenge, they are hoping for better results.

Virat Kohli Biggest Threat But Game Plan In Place: Steve Smith
Virat Kohli remains the biggest challenge for the touring Australian cricket team. © BCCI

Australia skipper Steve Smith knows his side is up against it. With the Indian team, under Virat Kohli's leadership, have decimated all comers at home, this Australian side will be severely challenged when they face-off against the hosts in Pune from February 23. While admitting that Kohli posed the biggest threat, Smith and coach Darren Lehmann were not dismissing other Indian batsmen either. At the same time, they were also bracing themselves, not just for test by spin, but seam as well.

"We are very excited about this tour, it is going to be a difficult challenge," Smith said while addressing the media in Mumbai on Tuesday. "India are a very good team, we have prepared very well and hopefully the players can be successful."

The Australian captain acknowledged the threat posed by Kohli and said they have a game plan in place.

"We are trying to form a game plan. Obviously I am not going to tell you about it. He is a world-class player and is batting very well, has got four double hundreds in his last four series. He is a key player for India but they have a strong top six."



Smith admitted not only the Indian spinners but also the pace attack was equally challenging.

"It is not only spinners, they have some great fast bowlers."

Australia have employed India left-arm spinner Sridharan Sriram, who has played eight One-Day Internationals (ODI), and his England counterpart Monty Panesar to provide expertise on how to handle Indian spinners.

"Sriram and Monty tried to explain how to play spinners better," said coach Lehmann. "That will be the key to success but we know they have quality seamers as well."

Topics : India Australia Virat Kohli Steven Peter Devereux Smith Darren Lehmann Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Australia are touring India to play four Test matches
  • They will play India A ahead of the series
  • The first Test begins on February 23 in Pune
Related Articles
India vs Australia: Hosts Retain 16-Member Squad For First Two Tests
India vs Australia: Hosts Retain 16-Member Squad For First Two Tests
Michael Vaughan Backs Joe Root to Follow Virat Kohli's Example
Michael Vaughan Backs Joe Root to Follow Virat Kohli's Example
Virat Kohli Could Equal Clive Lloyd's Record: Sunil Gavaskar
Virat Kohli Could Equal Clive Lloyd's Record: Sunil Gavaskar
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 13 February 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.