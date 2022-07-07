It's Mahendra Singh Dhoni's (MSD) birthday and the entire cricket fraternity is celebrating and wishing former India skipper on the occasion. Social media too is celebrating in its own way.

A video is going viral on Twitter today that shows Dhoni smashed the winning six to help India defeat Sri Lanka and win the 2011 ODI World Cup final, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The moment is still etched in every Indian cricket fan's mind, with Dhoni sending a Nuwan Kulasekara delivery soaring for a six, and then standing still for a few seconds with his bat raised.

"Probably the greatest ever night for any Indian fan which came under MS Dhoni's captaincy. The atmosphere and feeling were unmatched," said Mufaddal Vohra, one of the many Twitter users who shared the clip.

Probably the greatest ever night for any Indian fan which came under MS Dhoni's captaincy. The atmosphere and feeling were unmatched. pic.twitter.com/bzrIKRbsts — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 7, 2022

It has received more than 1.2 million views since being share on Thursday morning.

The clip was originally shared by Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) on April 2, 2017, to remember the day the historic moment took place.

The ball had disappeared into the stands after Dhoni's shot, only to be found nine years later.

The bat, which Dhoni used to hit the iconic shot, was sold for a record amount of 100,000 pounds month later. It is also listed by the Guinness World Records as the most expensive cricket bat.

During the World Cup final, India restricted Sri Lanka to a total of 274 for six. The hosts had a weak start to their chase, losing openers Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar in the early stages.

Lasith Malinga dismissed Sehwag for a two-ball duck, and Sachin for 18 runs.

It was only after the arrival of Gautam Gambhir, that India stabilised their chase, setting the path for Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh to seal a win.

Dhoni hit the winning six, and India won the final by six wickets. It was also India's second and last ODI World Cup title since their 1983 triumph.