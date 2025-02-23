India vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Champions Trophy 2025: India are all set to take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025, Group A match on Sunday in Dubai. The neighbours only meet in multi-nation events because of political tensions and the match is taking place in Dubai after India refused to travel to tournament hosts Pakistan. This game will be a crucial one for Mohammad Rizwan and co as they now aim to bring their campaign back on track, after losing the opening match against New Zealand.

New Zealand top Group A ahead of India -- who beat Bangladesh on Thursday by six wickets -- on a better run-rate. Pakistan are fourth and bottom of the group. The top two teams from each of the two groups make the semi-finals.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 LIVE Streaming in Pakistan, check where and how to watch IND vs PAK LIVE Telecast in Pakistan

When will the India vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy 2025 match take place?

The India vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy 2025 match will take place on Thursday, February 20.

Where will the India vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy 2025 match be held?

The India vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy 2025 match will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time will the India vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy 2025 match start?

The India vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy 2025 match will start at 2:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 2:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels in Pakistan will show the live telecast of the India vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy 2025 match?

The India vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy 2025 match will be televised live on the PTV Sports and A Sports Network in Pakistan.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy 2025 match in Pakistan?

The India vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy 2025 match will be live streamed on the Tapmad TV and Tamasha App and website in Pakistan.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

With AFP Inputs