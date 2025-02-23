As the countdown for India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 showdown ends, some tough selection calls are expected to unfold. With only 11 players allowed on the pitch, India have had no place for Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, and a few others in the team. Even against Pakistan, Pant is expected to warm the bench as KL Rahul takes the role of a finisher and wicket-keeper batter against Mohammad Rizwan's side on Sunday. India vs Pakistan LIVE.

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar doesn't think India would make any changes in the team for the Pakistan clash, with Pant becoming the victim of a 'sorry situation' again.

"India were pretty good (against Bangladesh), most boxes got ticked. I don't see drastic changes if the pitch doesn't demand. Kuldeep (Yadav) needs a little more game time. Rahul got some runs, so I don't think any new wicketkeeper-batter is going to replace him," Manjrekar said during a chat on Jio Cinema.

"Till Rahul is contributing, Pant will stay out but Pant is a rare talent for India. It's a sorry situation for him," he added.

Unlike the 50-over and T20 World Cups, Pakistan holds a 3-2 advantage over India in the Champions Trophy. The most notable encounter remains the 180-run triumph in the 2017 Champions Trophy final, which makes Sunday's game even more exciting for fans from both sides of the border.

Fine contributions from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli would be extremely important for India to get ahead in the match.

While fans would like the 'Hitman' to score a massive century instead of burgeoning hard-hitting 40s and half-centuries in the powerplay, Virat and his fans are searching for crucial runs as the 'King' is in a mental battle with himself to regain his form back and overcome his issues against leg-spin and deliveries travelling in fourth-fifth stump channel that could turn his picture-perfect and technically sound shots into a horror movie in an instant.

Advertisement

With ANI Inputs