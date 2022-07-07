Former India skipper MS Dhoni turned 41 on Thursday and the World Cup-winning captain is currently in the UK. On Wednesday, he had attended the Wimbledon quarterfinal between Rafael Nadal and Taylor Fritz as well. Dhoni's wife Sakshi shared a glimpse of Dhoni's birthday celebration and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was in attendance. Sakshi uploaded a slow-mo video of Dhoni cutting the birthday cake on Instagram and actor Ranveer Singh also reacted to the video.

In the video, Dhoni can be seen cutting the cake and, in the background, a big banner read: Happy Birthday Mahi.

Commenting to the video, Ranveer Singh wrote: "Love You, Mahi! Happiest Birthday to you. Love and energy"

In an Instagram Story uploaded by Sakshi, Rishabh Pant can be seen a part of the group photo.

Fans will always remember Dhoni for finishing off tight games and how he won't even break a sweat in taking his side over the line. The wicketkeeper's first international ton had come in 2005 as he smashed a century against Pakistan in Visakhapatnam. Dhoni had made his ODI debut against Bangladesh in 2004 but he did not have a good outing as he scored just 19 runs in the three-match series.

Dhoni, who entered international cricket with long hair, was seen as a young marauder and his comparisons with Australia were wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist were almost instant.

Dhoni went on to play 350 ODIs with his highest score being 183 against Sri Lanka. He also remains the only captain to win all major ICC trophies and, in his career, he was referred to as 'Captain Cool'. The wicketkeeper-batter called time on his international career in August 2020.

During his international and IPL playing days, Dhoni has always been known for his calmness and exquisite captaincy on the field. Over the years, he has cemented his place as one of the finest wicket-keepers across the world.

In December 2014, he had announced his retirement from Tests. He called time on his Test career after playing 90 Tests, in which he scored 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09. Then in 2017, he had handed over the captaincy to Virat Kohli in the white-ball formats.